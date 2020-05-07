Karnataka has reported a sum of 693 cases, 29 deaths and 354 discharges on Wednesday, May 6. 20 new cases were reported in the state yesterday.

Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 13 are from Bagalkote alone.

Most of the newly infected persons contracted the contagion from a patient already under treatment for Covid-19.

A delivery boy based in Bengaluru makes one among the two fresh cases reported from the state capital.

Karnataka govt announces relief package

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, May 6, announced Rs 1,610 crore worth relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown in the state.

The relief package was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa focusing on the worst-hit groups during the lockdown. This particularly includes farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among others.

The Chief Minister has also included the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state which will have a two-month waiver on electricity bills. In addition to this, the electricity bills of large industries are also deferred for two months.

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition to the six per cent that was already announced in the budget.