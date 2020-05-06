Karnataka has reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, May 5, thus reporting a sum of 673 patients in the state. In addition to this, two fatalities were also reported here. The total number of deaths in the state due to Covid-19 has reached 28 on Tuesday.

The two causalities were women, one from Vijayapura and the other from Davanagere. Out of 22 cases in Karnataka, 12 were from Davanagere alone.

Meanwhile, 324 patients were reported cured and discharged according to the state health department.

Most of the patients listed on Tuesday have travel history from other states including Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, three were reported positive in Bengaluru. A 30-year old woman tested positive in Bengaluru Urban.

Four new containment zones in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified four new places in Bengaluru as containment zones. This also includes an apartment complex in the city.

The total number of containment zones in the city have rose to 25 including three apartment complexes and four clusters.

According to the BBMP reports, the four new containment zones are in Begur, BTM Layout, Shivajinagar and Hongasandra where new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported for the past two days.