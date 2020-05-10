A 56-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 here, even as people with travel history to North India spiked coronavirus cases in Karnataka, raising the tally to 847 with 53 new cases, according to an official on Sunday, May 10.

"Till date, 847 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, which includes 31 deaths and 405 discharges," said the official.

"Positive case number 846, a resident of Bengaluru Urbana, died on Thursday. She was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Saturday," said a health official. The woman, who died in a private hospital, had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). This is Karnataka's 31st Covid-19 death and Bengaluru Urban's seventh.

Meanwhile, in the past 19 hours, Covid-19 cases spiked in Karnataka, recording the highest single-day rise with several people from Bagalkote, Belagavi and Shivamogga testing positive after visiting Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Ajmer in Rajasthan. Gujarat has been badly hit by a coronavirus and is second to Maharashtra in the number of cases.

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

Of the 53 new cases, Belagavi contributed 22, Shivamogga and Bagalkote (8 each), Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada (7), Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi (3 each), Chintamani in Chikkaballapura and Davangere (1 each).

All eight men from Shivamogga had a travel history to Ahmedabad, seven of whom are from Shikaripura, the hometown of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Until Saturday, Shivamogga was a green zone without a case, but eight new cases in the past 19 hours made it an orange zone. Shivamogga is 312 km northwest of Bengaluru.

All Belagavi and Bagalkote cases had a travel history to Ajmer. All Bhatkal cases were contacts of earlier cases. One case from Bengaluru Urban and another from Afzalpura in Kalaburagi are suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and SARI, respectively.

According to Karnataka COVID Dashboard information portal, eight districts -- Yadagiri, Raichur, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Kolar -- are untouched by Covid-19.

Karnataka's green zones with 1-5 cases include Gadag (5), Haveri (2), Udupi (4), Kodagu (1) and Bengaluru Rural (3). Orange zones, places with 5-15 cases, include Dharwad (12), Bellary (15), Shivamogga (8), Chitradurga (7) and Tumkur, 11.

Red zones with more than 15 cases comprise Bidar (26), Kalaburagi (71), Bijapur (48), Bagalkote (59), Belgaum (107), Uttara Kannada (39), Davangere (68), Dakshina Kannada (29), Mysuru (89), Mandya (28), Bengaluru Urban (192) and Chikkaballapura (23).

Of the 847 cases, 14 per cent are senior citizens, 64 per cent men and 36 per cent women. The state has a discharge rate of 48 per cent. Total active cases in Belagavi are 68, Bengaluru Urban (81), Bagalkote (40), Uttara Kannada (28), Kalaburagi (33), Chikkaballapura (5) and Davangere (62).