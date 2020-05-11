After its successful mission of converting the state-owned KSRTC buses into fever clinics, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa flagged off the Mobile Fever Clinic Bus services in Bengaluru on Monday, May 11.

An initiative by Sanchit Gaurav, Founder and CEO of Housejoy, the Mobile Fever Clinic Bus, in association with the State Government, KSRTC, Tejaswi Surya, Bengaluru South MP, ACT Covid Fund and other partners was launched to increase the number of Covid tests in Bengaluru were that remained as a prominent hotspot in the state for a long while.

Portea Medical, SRL Diagnostics, Biognosys Technologies, Apna Complex and Bengaluru Apartment's Federation were the other partners of the mission.

KSRTC buses revamped as fever clinics

The KSRTC's old buses have been transformed into sanitation tunnels and mobile clinic units to help people fight against the pandemic. Although door step-checkups are hereby begun, those with symptoms will have to pay Rs 3,750 to get a test done, unlike the free tests done by the government hospitals.

Four bus clinics will be deployed across Bengaluru, with each of the bus having two zones of beds and a consultation area along with a swab collection facility under hygiene conditions.

In addition to this, the buses will have a team consisting of a doctor, three nurses, and one lab technician with several other volunteers facilitating the process.

The mobile clinic unit will initially focus its services in the red zones in Bengaluru. Those patients who respond positive to the tests will be put under immediate quarantine.

Although the Covid tests are paid, the KSRTC has provided free tests for glucose and blood pressure levels.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Tejaswi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South and Shivayogi C Kalasad, KSRTC MD were present at the inaugural function along with the Chief Minister.