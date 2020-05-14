With 34 new positive coronavirus cases reported, the total number of cases in Karnataka nears to 1,000. A day after reporting the biggest single-day spike, Karnataka now has a total of 959 infected patients that includes medical personnel, and two deaths.

Medical personnel test positive

So far, the state has recorded 33 deaths and over 450 discharges.

According to the state health department's bulletin on May 13, Wednesday, 20 females and 14 males are included among the fresh 34 cases.

The maximum number of cases was reported from Bidar. 12 cases were reported from here, followed by eight from Kalaburgi, four from Hassan, and two each from Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Vijayapura; while Dakshina Kannada and Bellary reported one case each.

Two health workers were tested positive from Bengaluru. A 37-year old staff nurse at Victoria hospital in the state capital and a 26-year old ward boy of another private hospital in Jayanagar were the two positive cases reported.

This has additionally created a panic over the security the PPE kits can offer to the medical and health care workers. However, the hospital sources have dismissed these fears and claim that the infected personnel may have come in direct contact with any of the previously admitted patients.

S Suresh Kumar, state's Coivd-19 spokesperson told the media, "We have ensured that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE kits) and N-95 masks distributed to healthcare professionals are of the highest quality."

Two deaths reported

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man from Kalburagi and a 58-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada were reported dead due to the viral infection. According to the medical sources, the woman was reportedly suffering from Tuberculosis Meningitis with Disseminated Tuberculosis.

As a part of the Vande Bharat mission, two more Indian flights had landed in Bengaluru bringing about 219 passengers back to the state.

The State Health Department had revised its guidelines, including the standard operating procedure (SOP), for people returning from foreign countries on Wednesday that allowed pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years, senior citizens above the age of 80, and terminally ill patients to go on home quarantine.