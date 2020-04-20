A group of 25 people, who were earlier tested positive for Covid-19, are waiting since yesterday afternoon to get admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for the treatment but have not been taken in as of yet.

The group, via video that was shared on Twitter, complained that they have been waiting outside the hospital and despite repeated requests to take them in for COVID-19 treatment, nobody except one hospital staff came out to talk to them. They complained that even that staff was rude and brusquely asked them to stand in queue and wait. No one after him came to see them.

This is what Coronavirus infected persons face at Ahmedabad civil hospital. They were made to run from pillars to post to get admitted in the hospital. Shocking. Hope the govt will take strong actions against authorities. pic.twitter.com/2ySTudXv4i — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) April 19, 2020

Entire group tested COVID-19 positive

In the video, recorded by one of the women in the group, people said that they all were tested for COVID-19 two days ago and ever since the result came out to be positive on Sunday morning, they haven't had food due to tension, and have been standing outside the civil hospital since afternoon.

Saturday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state with over 277 new confirmed cases in 25 of the state's 33 districts.

Ahmedabad worst hit

Of all the districts, Ahmedabad has been the worst hit with more than 50 per cent of the positive cases reported in the city. As of on Sunday, the city reported 239 new infections taking the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,101, and at least 32 deaths.

The majority of these cases have been reported from slums and other congested pockets of the city sparking concerns of community transmission. According to a report in news website Ahmedabadmirror, 71 of these cases were from slums in Behrampura with 36 cases just from a single pocket.

Concerns of community transmission

While there have been COVID-19 cases in other slums as well, the concentration of such a big number of coronavirus cases in the Behrampura slum shows the difficulty in maintaining social distance necessary to curb the transmission of the virus in congested areas.

Taking note, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has sealed the Ramdevnagar slums and has decided to increase screening and testing. Over 1000 samples are being collected per day.

So far, 10,151 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the district.

Gujarat state has the third-highest cases of coronavirus in the country after Maharashtra and Delhi with 1743 total cases and 63 deaths.