The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory against spraying disinfectant sodium hypochlorite on people for coronavirus management. The advisory states that such measures could "lead to a false sense of disinfection and safety".

Health and Family Welfare Ministry has also added that this can also be physically and psychologically harmful if sprayed on a group or an individual.

Chemical can lead to irritation of mucous membranes of nose, throat

Several queries were sent to the Health and Family Welfare regarding the efficiency of the use of disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite spray used on individuals to disinfect them.

The Ministry said that when this chemical is inhaled, it can lead to irritation of mucous membranes of nose, throat, and respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm.

For destroying pathogens and disease-causing microorganisms; disinfectants are used. Areas and surfaces that are touched frequently can have coronavirus and in order to sanitize these surfaces; these chemical disinfectants are recommended.

Ministry has stated that while using disinfectants, precautionary measures are to be adopted.

According to a health ministry official, "We had been hearing about people being sprayed with disinfectants and getting queries on how effective it is in killing the coronavirus. An expert committee was asked to look into it and they are of the opinion that there isn't enough scientific evidence on it."

The technical team researched the matter thoroughly and concluded that using disinfectant as a spray-on people is harmful.

According to the advisory's notification, "In view of the above, the following advisory is issued: spraying of individuals or groups is NOT recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful."

The ministry adds that even if a person is infected with coronavirus, spraying the stated chemical on that person will not kill coronavirus as the virus has already entered the body. Also, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing and body.

Rather this chemical can irritate eyes, nose, cause vomiting and nausea. Ministry has also advised that the use of such measures may actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing measures.