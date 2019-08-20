Live

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, after running the government without a cabinet for over 23 days, is set to expand his ministry on Tuesday, August 20, after getting a nod from the Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah.

"BJP legislative party meeting will be held on Tuesday at 10 am at the Conference Hall, Vidhana Soudha. And the cabinet expansion will take place on the same day post noon," Yediyurappa had tweeted.

He further said that almost all the new ministers will be sworn in by noon on Tuesday.

The CM had assumed office on July 26 and proved his government's majority on the on July 29. According to reports, the delay in inducting ministers was because the party was unable to finalise names.

The opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had targeted Yediyurappa over the delay. "Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will @BSYBJP wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country?" the Congress tweeted on Saturday.

