Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to discuss the state cabinet expansion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command once again on Friday, August 16, in New Delhi.

Yediyurappa is expected to arrive at the national capital on Thursday night and will be there for nearly three days to discuss his cabinet with party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the visit, the CM will seek the release of relief funds for the state which has been severely hit by floods and torrential rains to take up relief works in calamity hit areas. He also plans to meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri to discuss state-related issues.

Even as the BJP government has completed 19 days after they got into power, the cabinet is still vacant and no names have been put up for the ministerial positions in BSY's cabinet.

According to the reports, the CM has already prepared a list of names of who will be inducted to the new ministry and only 10 to 12 party leaders are likely to be inducted into the cabinet in the first round of expansion.

CM Yediyurappa was at the national capital last week also to discuss the cabinet expansion but was unable to meet Amit Shah, who was busy with the parliament proceedings. The BJP high command had asked him to visit the calamity stricken areas of Karnataka and visit Delhi this week.

It is alleged that Amit Shah and other top leaders will finalise the names of the legislators who will make it to the newly formed cabinet. With the announcement of the new ministers, a few slots will be left vacant for the disqualified rebel legislators who paved way for the saffron party to take over the state from the grips of the Congress-JD(S) coalition.