After weeks of drama, the Karnataka cabinet was finally formed on Wednesday, June 6. A total of 25 MLAs - 9 from JD(S), 14 from Congress, one from BSP and an independent candidate - took oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition decided to split the 34 cabinet ministries in the ratio of 2:1. The Congress took the lion's share of the ministry with 22 berths while the JD (S) settled for 12, including the post of the Chief Minister.

Congress:

D K Shivakumar R V Deshpande K J George Krishna Byre Gowda Shivanand Patil Priyank Kharge U T Khadar Zamir Ahmed Khan Puttaranga Shetty Shivashankara Reddy Jayamala RB Patil Venkataramanappa Ramesh Jarkiholi

JDS --

H D Revanna G T Devegowda Bandappa Kashampur CS Puttaraju Venkatrao Nadagowda Sara Mahesh SR Srinivas MC Managuli DC Thammanna

BSP --

N Mahesh

Independent --