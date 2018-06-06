After weeks of drama, the Karnataka cabinet was finally formed on Wednesday, June 6. A total of 25 MLAs - 9 from JD(S), 14 from Congress, one from BSP and an independent candidate - took oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition decided to split the 34 cabinet ministries in the ratio of 2:1. The Congress took the lion's share of the ministry with 22 berths while the JD (S) settled for 12, including the post of the Chief Minister.
Congress:
- D K Shivakumar
- R V Deshpande
- K J George
- Krishna Byre Gowda
- Shivanand Patil
- Priyank Kharge
- U T Khadar
- Zamir Ahmed Khan
- Puttaranga Shetty
- Shivashankara Reddy
- Jayamala
- RB Patil
- Venkataramanappa
- Ramesh Jarkiholi
JDS --
- H D Revanna
- G T Devegowda
- Bandappa Kashampur
- CS Puttaraju
- Venkatrao Nadagowda
- Sara Mahesh
- SR Srinivas
- MC Managuli
- DC Thammanna
BSP --
- N Mahesh
Independent --
- R Shankar