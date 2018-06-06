HD Kumaraswamy swearing-in ceremony
Congress-JD(S) combine agrees on letting Kumaraswamy be the Karnataka CM for 5 years. (Photo: Kumaraswamy taking oath on May 23, 2018)Reuters

After weeks of drama, the Karnataka cabinet was finally formed on Wednesday, June 6. A total of 25 MLAs - 9 from JD(S), 14 from Congress, one from BSP and an independent candidate - took oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition decided to split the 34 cabinet ministries in the ratio of 2:1. The Congress took the lion's share of the ministry with 22 berths while the JD (S) settled for 12, including the post of the Chief Minister.

Congress:

  1.  D K Shivakumar
  2.  R V Deshpande
  3.  K J George
  4.  Krishna Byre Gowda
  5.  Shivanand Patil
  6.  Priyank Kharge
  7.  U T Khadar
  8.  Zamir Ahmed Khan
  9.  Puttaranga Shetty
  10.  Shivashankara Reddy
  11.  Jayamala
  12.  RB Patil
  13.  Venkataramanappa
  14.  Ramesh Jarkiholi

JDS --

  1. H D Revanna
  2. G T Devegowda
  3. Bandappa Kashampur
  4. CS Puttaraju
  5. Venkatrao Nadagowda
  6. Sara Mahesh
  7. SR Srinivas
  8. MC Managuli
  9. DC Thammanna

BSP --

  1. N Mahesh

Independent --

  1. R Shankar