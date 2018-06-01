The week-long drama over the Karnataka Cabinet expansion in the newly-elected Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government will finally come to an end with 20 elected members getting Cabinet berths. In the first phase, 12 from Congress and eight from JD(S) will turn ministers.

The tussle was between the two parties over finance ministry. Reports say that the finance ministry will now go to the JD(S), while Congress will get Home Ministry. "After several rounds of discussions, with the consensus of everyone, a decision has been arrived at," NDTV quotes the Karnataka Chief Minister as saying.

Here, we bring you the list of MLAs who will reportedly turn ministers:

H Parameshwara

H Parameshwara has already taken the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. He won from the Koratagere constituency. He had served as the Home Minister for a period of six months under the Siddaramiah government.

DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, who managed to keep the Congress flock together while defeating BJP's attempt for horse-trading, is one of the most powerful men in the Congress now. He had eyed the post of Deputy Chief Minister, but the caste equation played the high command to prefer Parameshwara. He had served as the energy minister in the previous government and was also a minister during SM Krishna's regime.

Ramalinga Reddy

Ramalinga Reddy is a senior leader in Congress who is elected from BTM Layout. He had handled the home and transport departments.

Dinesh Gundu Rao

Dinesh Gundu Rao is a four-time MLA from the Congress. He handled food and civil supplies department as a minister in the previous government. He is also the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

MB Patil

MB Patil, who led the Lingayat movement in Karnataka demanding minority status for his community, won the election from Babaleshwar constituency. He was water resources minister in the Siddaramiah government. He is a popular leader in his community.

KJ George

KJ George, who is elected from Sarvajna Nagar constituency, was a former home minister and an important face of the minority in the Congress. He had handled portfolios like Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Transport, Food and Civil Supplies in the Veerendra Patil government and Minister for Housing & Urban Development in the S Bangarappa government.

Krishna Byregowda

Krishna Byregowda is the Member of Legislative Assembly of the Byatarayanapura Constituency. He served as the agriculture minister in the previous government.

Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer Ahmed Khan was the former minister for the Haj and Wakf Board under HD Kumaraswamy's coalition government in 2006. But it was when he was with the JD(S). Now, he has been elected from the Chamrajpet Constituency from the Congress ticket.

K Sudhakar

K Sudhakar is an MLA from Chikkaballapur constituency. His father Keshav Reddy has been a loyal worker of the grand-old party for the last four decades.

Roopa Shashidhar

Roopa Shashidhar is the daughter of former minister KH Muniyappa. She is expected to get a cabinet berth under women's quota.

A Krishnappa

A Krishnappa is a popular backward leader from the JD(S). He was with the Congress for three decades and quit the party after he was denied a ticket. He served as minister for horticulture, animal husbandry, sugar and social welfare in the earlier government. Under Siddaramiah's regime, he had also served as the housing minister.

Nagesh

Independent MLAs like Nagesh and Shankar, who extended their support to the coalition government, have won from Ranibennur and Mulbagal constituencies.

CN Puttaraju

CN Puttaraju has been elected from the Melukote constituency. He is said to be a close confidant of HD Kumaraswamy.

HD Revanna

HD Revanna, the elder sibling of HD Kumaraswamy, was a minister for PWD and energy in Dharam Singh and HD Kumaraswamy's governments.

BN Farooq

BM Farooq, who is the general secretary of BM Farook, is said to be getting a berth in the Cabinet. He might become the Muslim face of the party after Zameer Ahmed's exit. But he has not won an election and is expected to be made an MLC.

GT Devegowda

GT Devegowda defeated former Chief Minister Siddaramiah from his Chamundeshwari constituency. He was minister for cooperation in the Kumaraswamy government and had quit the party to join the BJP in 2007. He returned to the JD(S) in 2013.

Sa Ra Mahesh

Sa Ra Mahesh has won the election from KR Nagar constituency. He has won from the constituency for the third time in a row.

N Mahesh

N Mahesh from the BSP, which had an alliance with the JD(S), defeated AR Krishnamurthy from Congress.

Bandeppa Kashempur

Bandeppa Kashempur is said to be close to Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda. He won the election from Bidar South constituency.