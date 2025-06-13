After her bitter breakup and broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor had a fairytale wedding with Sunjay Kapur. The industrialist and the top actress looked madly-in-love in their wedding pictures. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur got married in 2003 in presence of the entire fraternity.

However, cracks started developing in their marriage, right when they went on their honeymoon. To the world she was the queen, the diva, the trophy wife. But, behind closed doors, Karisma alleged that she was not only subjected to mental torture but even physical one. The couple parted ways officially in 2016.

Ugly separation

While the two had reportedly filed for divorce with mutual consent, it was the divorce proceedings and plea where things went murky. The 'Zubeidaa' actress had alleged that Sunjay wasn't willing to provide financial support. On the other hand, Karisma was accused of trying to extort money from the industrialist and his family.

The bitter divorce and mudslinging

What followed was a lot of mudslinging and washing dirty linen in public by both parties. As per a report in Moneycontrol.com, Karisma Kapoor had alleged that Sunjay had tried to 'auction' her off to one of his friends on their honeymoon. Not just that, she had also accused him and his mother of slapping her when she had gained weight during her pregnancy. The Kapoor girl's allegations left the entire nation shocked, as one couldn't imagine an actress of her stature and power undergoing something so grim.

After a lot of public scrutiny, the divorce was finalized with Karisma getting custody of both her kids and Sunjay receiving visitation rights. He also gave his father's home in Khar to the 'Fiza' actress and also bought bonds worth Rs 14 crore for the two children.

When angry Randhir Kapoor burst out

Karisma's father and veteran actor, Randhir Kapoor, never minced his words in expressing his anger towards Sunjay. In an interview with HT, he said, "Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don't need to run after anyone's money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives."

"Sunjay is a third-class man. I never wanted Karisma marrying him. He has debauchery in his ­system and never cared for his wife. He has been giving bull*** to her, and living with another woman. The entire Delhi knows how he is. I would not like to say anything more than this," he further told the publication.

While Karisma and Sunjay were not spotted together for several years after their divorce, the two eventually seemed to move on for the sake of their children. While Sunjay made sure he was present for Kiaan and Samaira's birthday, he and Lolo were even spotted on a dinner outing in 2023.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing polo in England. He was just 53.