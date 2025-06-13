A rather shocking and saddening piece of news has gripped Bollywood — Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, has reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing polo.

According to a report by India Today, Sunjay received immediate medical attention but could not be saved.

Karisma and Sunjay were married in 2003 and separated in 2014. The businessman and the actress share two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Sunjay was currently married to Priya Sachdev. The couple tied the knot in April 2017. Priya was previously married to New York-based hotelier Vikram Chatwal, with whom she shares a daughter named Safira.

However, there has been no official statement from the family so far.

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

A look at wholesome family moments and unseen photos of Sunjay Kapoor with his family.

Meanwhile, Sunjay's last post on X was about the tragic Air India plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad today, June 12.