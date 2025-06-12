'Was late by 10 minutes because of bad traffic: Woman who missed ill-fated Air India flight talks about lucky escape

There is a famous saying, "The one who is protected by the Divine cannot be harmed by anyone." This is exactly what happened in the case of a woman who narrowly escaped boarding the ill-fated Air India Flight AI-171 on June 12, 2025.

On Thursday afternoon, tragedy struck when the Air India flight crashed just minutes after takeoff. The aircraft plunged into the campus of a medical college, killing at least five students. It also caused significant damage to multiple dormitories and the dining hall. The plane's tail was found lodged in the dining facility, where many students had fled moments earlier—some leaving their meals behind, according to the college dean.

Horrifying and gut-wrenching visuals have surfaced on social media, showing plates of food abandoned on tables in the mess hall, water spilled across the floor, and rotis still on some of the plates.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members. London Gatwick Airport confirmed on its X handle:

"We can confirm that flight AI-171, which crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today, was scheduled to land at London Gatwick at 18:25."

Many family members had joyfully bid farewell to their loved ones at the airport, little did they know the plane would crash within minutes of takeoff.

What a dramatic turn of events!✈️



Bhumi Chavan’s story is a powerful reminder that sometimes, what feels like a setback can actually be a blessing in disguise. Stuck in traffic, she missed her flight by just 10 minutes,the same flight that tragically crashed. Her close call… — Doctor Thalamus (@Neurochauhan) June 12, 2025

Yet, amid the stories of death and despair, there are also accounts of miraculous escapes that restore our faith in the divine.

'I am still shivering thinking about her lucky escape': Bhoomi Chauhan

A report in Republic TV mentioned that a woman who missed her flight to London by 10 minutes narrowly escaped the horrific Air India flight AI-171 crash. Bhoomi Chauhan was supposed to be on the Ahmedabad flight, but missed the plane by a few minutes as she was stuck in traffic.

Bhoomi Chauhan said that she left the Sardar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 1.30pm after she missed the flight. The London-bound Air India flight took off around 1.38pm and crashed just minutes after in a residential area near the airport.

PLANE CRASH



“My Body Is Shivering” — Bhoomi Chauhan, Who Missed The Crashed Air India-London Flight By Just 10 Minutes.

A Narrow Escape From Unimaginable Tragedy.



pic.twitter.com/h3nlXmoTuz — Dr Khushboo ?? (@khushbookadri) June 12, 2025

She said, "My mind is totally blank. I am thankful to God. My Ganpati Bappa saved me.."

A woman passenger named Bhoomi Chauhan, missed the Air India flight to London by just 10-minutes.



She got Delayed due heavy traffic in Ahmedabad, Bhoomi believes divine intervention spared her life.#PlaneCrashIndia #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/RNTlsvNjiQ — Dipankar Kumar Das (@titu_dipankar) June 12, 2025

Bhoomi Chauhan was set to fly back to London alone on the Air India flight. She came to India for a vacation after two years and lives with her husband in London. "Just because of those ten minutes, I could not board the flight. I don't know how to explain this.."