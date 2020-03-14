Out of all the celebrity divorces Bollywood has seen, Karisma Kapoor's divorce with husband Sanjay Kapur has remained one of the ugliest separations we have seen. From washing dirty linen in public to episodes of mudslinging, a lot transpired between the couple which was brought out in the public view.

While both Sanjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor have moved on in their lives, Karisma, it seems, hasn't been able to forgive and forget. Sanjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev, who has one kid from previous marriage and one son Azarias with Sanjay Kapur, never leaves an opportunity to praise and pour her love on Karisma's children – Kiaan and Samaira. The diva wished both the children on their birthday in the most adorable way possible.

Wishing Samaira on her 15th birthday, she wrote, "happy Birthday to our gorgeous girl ... wow you are 15 today! You are growing into a fine and beautiful young lady... making us all so proud of you sweetheart! ❤️ we love you". On Kiaan's birthday, she wrote, "Happy 10th Birthday #Kiaan ❤️ Wishing you an amazing Birthday. Sharing a special picture with you and your little brother #Azarias...he is very lucky to have you as his big brother."

Talking about Sanjay, Priya had once said, "Sanjay is an amazing human being and a very good father to his children. He loves them dearly. Both of us have never tried to instil any negativity in our children towards our ex-spouses." Talking about their marriage and love, Priya had said, "He makes me smile. Sanjay has brought security and stability to my life. During the flight, we realised that neither of us was what our public perception had been made out to be. The barrier of those misconceptions came down and we kept in touch."

Priya also keeps sharing several photos with Karisma's children but we don't get to see the same on Karisma's side. Priya's statements also seem to suggest that she is ready to extend an olive branch to Karisma, but the actress may not be in a mood to be strike a friendship.