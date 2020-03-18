Karishma Kapoor is known as the evergreen diva of Bollywood. Karishma, who is fondly known as Lolo entered the film fraternity with her movie Premqaidi. Helming from prestigious Kapoor family, she also marked her brilliance by giving an amazing performance in many movies. She acted along with A-list actors such as Govinda, Salman Khan, Aamir Khana etc. and enthral the audience with ace chemistry and top-level performance. Karishma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's love story managed to make a lot of headlines and the couple even got engaged. But then things went down the drain between the both and Karishma got married to businessman Sanjay Kapoor in 2003.

Not so happily ever after

Though it was a love marriage, still Lolo craved for every ounce of affection she deserved in this relationship. Karishma has claimed that since the beginning only, Sanjay was abusive towards her. As per the revelations she has made, not only her husband, but her in-laws also used to torture her. Talking about the things she has to face in her toxic marriage she even disclosed that, on her honeymoon, her husband's friend auctioned her! Can you believe this? As per her statement, he set her for sale. She didn't spare that and after that problems started rooting between them.

Karishma has also disclosed that even after getting married to her, Sanjay maintained physical relationships with his first wife and was also in a live-in relationship with her.. Allegedly, when Karisma confronted him, he abused her. Revealing the trauma she has to face when she was pregnant, she also told that when her mother-in-law gifted her a dress which she wasn't able to wear because of pregnancy, Sanjay and her mother-in-law physically abused her and slapped her. Their marriage ended in 2012.

Life for the kids after divorce

Karishma Kapoor, who have always portrayed most romantic roles on the big screen, never would have thought that her real love life would turn into a nightmare. Sanjay and Karishma have two beautiful kids together, Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Kids were even spotted at Sanjay Kapoor's third wedding with Priya Sachdev. Not many people know but Samiera has the same acting genes as that of her mom's. She recently acted in a short film titled Daud, which was written and directed by Chunky Panday's younger daughter Rysa Panday. It is a story revolving around a slum dweller who wants to run but does not have the money to even buy shoes.

Recently, Karisma made her digital debut with a web series titled Mentalhood, which gives a glimpse into the challenges of parenting in today's day and age. She plays a harried mother of three school-going kids on the show.