Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's divorce battle probably saw the worst that one could witness in divorce proceedings. The whole nation was shocked by the amount of mudslinging that happened between the two parties. While Karisma might have chosen the man as her soulmate, her father, Randhir Kapoor, later revealed that he was never in the favour of this alliance.

When allegations of Karisma Kapoor trying to extract money from Sanjay Kapur started floating around, father Randhir Kapoor bared it all in an interview with HT. Talking about the Kapoors would never need anyone else's money, he said, "Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don't need to run after anyone's money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives."

"Sunjay is a third-class man. I never wanted Karisma marrying him. He has debauchery in his ­system and never cared for his wife. He has been giving bull*** to her, and living with another woman. The entire Delhi knows how he is. I would not like to say anything more than this," he further told the publication.

Sanjay Kapur – Priya Sachdev

After Karisma and Sanjay got legally divorced in 2016, the industrialist tied-the-knot with Priya Sachdev in a low key private ceremony. Priya Sachdev has one kid from a previous marriage and one son Azarias with Sanjay Kapur. However, she never misses an opportunity to shower love on Karisma's children – Kiaan and Samaira too. In fact, we have often seen pictures of the four kids bonding together.

Karisma Kapoor – Sandeep Toshniwal

After all that she had been through, Karisma had given love another chance in the form of Sandeep Toshniwal. The two were seen everywhere together and even the family seemed to have given their nod to the relationship. Father Randhir Kapoor had also blown the lid on their relationship and had said, "If she wants to get married, then she has my blessings. She is young and must be seeing him [Sandeep], I don't know. I also see their photographs."

What eventually led to their break-up right when everyone was expecting a marriage announcement remains a mystery, but rumours of Kapoor having taken that call for the sake of her children's happiness did make headlines for a while.