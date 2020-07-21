Before Kareena Kapoor broke a million hearts by tying-the-knot with husband Saif Ali Khan, it was her sister Karisma Kapoor who shattered many hopes when she got married to industrialist Sanjay Kapur. And while Kareena's marriage has been a testament of what strong marriages look like, Karisma's marriage gave us a glimpse into how it doesn't take long for marital discords to turn into worst ones.

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur tried making their marriage work for over a decade but it was in the thirteenth year of their marital life that things took an ugly turn. Blame game, mudslinging, petitions, custody battle; the couple has been through a roller coaster ride before parting ways for the last time. While accusations flew from both sides, Kareena Kapoor always maintained silence whenever prodded on the topic.

Kareena's silence

In an old interview, talking about whether she is protective about her elder sister Karisma and the divorce, TOI mentions Bebo saying, "Yes, but it's not for the world to know. It's between me and her." Prior to that Kareena had told ET Panache, "I don't want to comment on it. Silence is golden. I'm dragged into many things; my name is in the papers every day." However, father Randhir Kapoor was not in a mood to hold it back.

Randhir's outburst

TOI had reported Randhir Kapoor calling Sanjay Kapur a "Sanjay was a third class man" and that he has "debauchery in his system". As per a report in TOI, Karisma had spoken in detail about how Sanjay Kapur made her go through physical and mental torture. In one of her complaints, Lolo had written, "Even before our wedding his father made my mother cry and I immediately said that if his family could behave in this manner with a woman, the family could do anything in the future and I made up my mind to call off the wedding. Sadly, better sense did not prevail and I was again fraudulently convinced by Sanjay and his family that the incident was one-off."