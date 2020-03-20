Karisma Kapoor might have had a super successful career in films, but when it comes to romancing in personal life, it hasn't been all that great. After a much publicised break-up with Abhishek Bachchan and bitter divorce with Sanjay Kapur, Karisma had given love another chance in the form of Sandeep Toshniwal.

From parties, events to even family functions; the couple not only appeared everywhere together but it seemed that their families too had accepted them as a part of their own. Father Randhir Kapoor had also blown the lid on their relationship and had said, "If she wants to get married, then she has my blessings. She is young and must be seeing him [Sandeep], I don't know. I also see their photographs."

The break-up

There were reports that Karisma was waiting for Sandeep to get divorce from his wife, Dr Ashita. However, even after that happened, the two not only didn't settle down but even parted ways. So what made Karisma say no to marriage with Sandeep Toshniwal. A Mumbai Mirror report had stated, "We hear that the porcelain beauty and former actor called time on her relationship with the businessman a few months ago. The two haven't been spotted together since May. Friends of the actor say that Karisma was not interested in remarrying. She preferred to focus on raising her children after what turned out to be a traumatic divorce from Delhi businessman Sunjay Kapur. Toshniwal and she are said to have parted amicably."

It was said that Karisma could have taken the leap-of-faith once again and tied-the-knot for the second time but chose not to do so because of her kids. She didn't want her kids – Samaira and Kiaan – to go through and see another ugly relationship like the previous one.

Randhir Kapoor's reasoning

Randhir Kapoor had also said, "I think Lolo is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don't think she wants to get married. She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is. Lolo is an excellent mother who dotes on her children and probably doesn't feel the need to get married."

Karisma gave preference to her kids and their well-being over her own happiness. Kudos to her for that!