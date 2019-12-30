Abhishek Bachchan - Karisma Kapoor: Though the duo called off their wedding after a grand engagement announcement on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, there has not been a single instance where Abhishek or Karisma have been disrespectful towards each other.

In fact, at an Ambani bash last year, Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai danced together with Abhishek Bachchan nearby. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor attended JP Dutta's birthday bash.

Abhishek not only took care of Randhir Kapoor while coming out of the airport, but also made sure that he gets into his car safely. Abhishek Bachchan's caring gesture certainly won a lot of hearts.

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor: Ever since their break-up, Kareena Kapoor has always given royal ignores to Shahid Kapoor. Even while the two were promoting Udta Punjab on the same stage, the two didn't look eye-to-eye even once. While Shahid makes Kareena's reference in passing, Kareena has never spoken about him ever since the two drifted apart.

Priyanka Chopra – Shah Rukh Khan: It was at another Ambani bash that the once rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan came face-to-face. While Priyanka was with Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh was there with Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh had even given Priyanka – Nick's wedding a miss. The two couples exchanged pleasantries, greeted each other and headed their own ways. However, a full-fledged friendship between the two again is quite unlikely.

Ranveer Singh – Anushka Sharma: Though Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma never accepted that they were in a relationship, it was one of the worst kept secrets of the industry. While many had speculated that Anushka Sharma would give Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception a miss, it was a pleasant surprise for everyone to see her there.

Talking about Anushka attending his wedding reception, Ranveer said, "It was so beautiful & warm that both Anushka & Katrina turned out for my wedding. They weren't there for the sake of it. They were there to wish us well, which was a really lovely gesture. It was very significant & special for me that Anushka came. It meant a lot to me. It really did."

Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had a rather ugly break-up. Deepika had later even spoken openly about Ranbir's philandering ways and also revealed that he had cheated on her several times.

But despite all that, Ranbir and Deepika share an incredible bond. Not only do the two collaborate for professional projects, but even party together with their better halves.