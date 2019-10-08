ELLE Beauty Awards 2019 not only saw the who's who of the industry at their fashionable best but also witnessed many exes coming together. While celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Ranveer Singh raised the temperature with their style quotient, a hilarious moment between Ranveer and Anushka was caught on camera.

Ranveer Singh, who was on stage, called Anushka Sharma and said, "Let's ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma, 'what does success mean to you?'" An unamused Anushka jokingly scolded Ranveer and said, "Ranveer, you are not the host!" While Ranveer apologised to Anushka, the audience could not stop laughing.

It is no secret that Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were dating soon after Band, Baaja, Baraat. But their love story fizzled out soon enough as they got busy with making their career. The duo has worked together in films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl released in 2011 and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Their crackling chemistry onscreen speaks for the firebrand equation they must have off-screen. While it was speculated that Anushka Sharma would not turn up for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Mumbai, Anushka surprised everyone with her dazzling presence. "It was very significant and special for me that Anushka came. It meant a lot to me. It really did," Ranveer had said later.

Apart from many glorious moments, the event also gave rise to a few unsavoury moments. Ananya Panday, who was awarded the Rising Star of the Year, had shared several videos and photos of herself in a black-coloured, ruffled dress from the event.

While netizens heaped praises on her dress, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's father Sanjay Kapoor's comments on her dress did not go down well with many. Sanjay commented on Ananya's photo, "The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday."

While we are sure Sanjay did not mean it in any other way and Ananya took the comment sportingly too, netizens schooled Sanjay Kapoor on his 'insensitive' and 'disturbing' comment.

Kareena Kapoor looked like a vision at the event. Anushka too looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a beautiful white creation.