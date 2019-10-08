The Elle Beauty Awards 2019 night was all about glamour and oomph. Ananya Panday, who was awarded the Rising Star of the Year, emerged as a head-turner with her beautiful outfit. Ananya's black-coloured, ruffled dress was an absolute treat to the eyes.

An excited Ananya shared several videos and photos of herself in the dress on Instagram. While netizens heaped praises on her dress, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's father Sanjay Kapoor's comments on her dress did not go down well with many.

Sanjay commented on Ananya's photo, "The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday." While we are sure Sanjay did not mean it in any other way and Ananya took the comment sportingly too, netizens schooled Sanjay Kapoor on his 'insensitive' and 'disturbing' comment.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is busy with the shooting of her upcoming next - Pati, Patni Aur Woh - along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. While Bhumi will be playing his wife, Ananya would be seen playing his love interest with whom he has an extra-marital affair.

Talking about whether Shanaya would be introduced by KJo just like her friends, Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror, "Nothing is finalised yet. If the right project happens tommorow, Shanaya is ready for it."

Further talking about why she did not go to any acting school, Kapoor said, "Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week. Being an AD teaches you to interact with everyone, from the spot boys to the producer, and learn to value people after becoming an actor."