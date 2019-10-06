It looks like Deepika Padukone is currently on a trolling spree of her husband Ranveer Singh on social media. Ranveer is known for making quirky fashion statements and often seen posing in his inimitable style for photoshoots. This time around, he was seen donning a black suit, a hat and a stick and left his shirt unbuttoned which apparently flashed his nipples. And Deepika didn't leave the chance to pull Ranveer's leg for exposing his chest in the photograph.

"Shouldn't you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!? Deepika trolled Ranveer on Instagram. And joining the troll bandwagon was Ranveer's close friend Arjun Kapoor who couldn't help but improvising the lyrics of Tattad Tattad song which reads, "Raam ji ke baal dekho!! Chaati ka kamaal dekho."

Ranveer knows how to pull everyone's attention. Be it his weird outfits or crazy antics or commenting on Deepika's pictures, the Gully Boy has always managed to keep his fans entertain no matter what. And Deepika seems to be enjoying every bit of it by pulling his leg for his weird outfits every now and then.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83. He will be seen playing Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi. The movie also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Earlier, Laxmi Agarwal, whose life as an acid attack survivor has inspired Chhapaak, said she found it amazing how people were finding beauty in the 'burns' that Deepika Padukone sported for the movie. Laxmi was attacked when she was all of 15.