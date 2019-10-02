Trust Ranveer Singh to blow your mind with his quirky fashion statements and the Gully Boy will never disappoint you even a bit. The actor was recently spotted in an unusual outfit which literally scared away a child in the crowd.

Ranveer was caught by the paparazzi when he stepped out of a dubbing studio. He was seen wearing a red coloured long hoodie that covered him from head to toe. Sporting his moustache and black shades, he happily posed for the photographs and even moved his body in rhythm to entertain his fans who were waiting to get a selfie with him.

As Ranveer walked towards his car while making his way through a sea of fans, a man, who was carrying a child in his arms, was seen trying to get a selfie with the actor. As the man was blocking the way, Ranveer tried to side him politely and it was that moment, when he scared away the child and made him cry a river with his quirky avatar.

Take a look.

On the work front, Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi.