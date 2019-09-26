Ranveer Singh knows how to pull everyone attention. Be it his weird outfits or crazy antics or commenting on his wife Deepika Padukone pictures, the Gully Boy has always managed to keep his fans entertain no matter what. And it looks like Deepika Padukone too has joined the bandwagon when she trolled her husband for sharing a childhood picture on Instagram.

Going down the memory lane, Ranveer posted a picture of him wherein he, as a child, was seen trying to spook everyone out by faking the vampire fangs using eatables.

The post not just amazed his fans to the core but also prompted several Bollywood celebrities to join his craziness in the comment section. However, the little Ranveer failed to scare away Deepika who didn't leave the chance to pull his leg with a sarcastic comment which says, "Ooooo...I'm So Scared!"

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83. He will be seen playing Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi. The movie also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Earlier, Laxmi Agarwal, whose life as an acid attack survivor has inspired Chhapaak, said she found it amazing how people were finding beauty in the 'burns' that Deepika Padukone sported for the movie. Laxmi was attacked when she was all of 15.