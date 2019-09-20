It would not be wrong to say that Deepika Padukone owned the IIFA event 2019 with her dreamy dress and the adorable PDA with husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone won the 20 Years Best Actor (Female) award. Before attending the event, Deepika shared several photos of herself dressed in a gorgeous purple feathery dress gown with a long veil.

Deepika's look not only won praise from many Bollywood peeps, but it also bowled over hubby Ranveer Singh. Singh commented on the picture, "Baby ... you're killin me." While we were left gasping for breath with her sensuous look, netizens spotted something which we could not. Several Instagram users asked Deepika whether she was pregnant and flaunting her baby bump.

A few days back, Deepika's cheeky comment during a chat session by Ranveer Singh on Instagram threw their fans off-guard. Deepika too dropped a comment on Ranveer Singh's chat "Hi Daddie." She also shared a waving emoji, a baby emoji and heart emoji with the comment. Fans' speculations that Deepika might be pregnant was further fuelled by Arjun Kapoor's comment, where he wrote, "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one."

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's stylish appearance at Cannes had also set the tongues wagging on her pregnancy. Talking about motherhood, Deepika had earlier said in an interview, "It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point."

Deepika Padukone would be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak. She has also turned co-producer with the film. Apart from this, she would also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 portraying the role of Romi Bhatia - Kapil Dev's wife.