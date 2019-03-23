Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's jodi seems to be a match made in heaven. And their love story seems nothing short of an epic Bollywood film plot. The 'King of Cricket' meets the 'Queen of Glamour' and they fall in love. Social media and netizens go crazy writing up about the biggest love story of the year, only to realise the duo has broken up. However, love prevails and the duo conquers all odds to be together and ensure a happily ever after.

After dating each other silently -- without accepting or denying the rumours of their relationship -- when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reportedly broke up for a brief period, it was tough for both the celebs to carry on with their usual course of life. From following then unfollowing Anushka Sharma to deleting his picture with her, Virat Kohli went through a bout of inner conflict before he could accept that they had truly broken up.

As per an India Today report, a visibly emotional Virat Kohli danced the night out at Angad Bedi's party, declaring himself 'single'. And not just that, the report states that he was heard telling a few people that he could not keep up with Anushka's controlling behaviour.

However, years later, in a candid chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, Anushka revealed a lot about Virat and her personal life and how they keep themselves detached from the work they do. She also spoke at length about how important it is for them to keep themselves grounded and not get bogged down by their success or failures. Talking about their relationship, Anushka said that both of them are not too attached to what they do. She considers films as her 'duty' and so does Virat about cricket. They both go out in the morning, do their duty and come back in the evening to each other.