The entire nation had gone bonkers with the news of the 'Badshah of Cricket' and the 'Queen of Hearts' losing their hearts to each other. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, fondly known as Virushka, have not only given us a fairy-tale love story but have also made our belief in the power of love, stronger. The Power Couple, who have the best of both worlds in their destiny, haven't allowed their sanity to lose the war with success, glamour and paparazzi.

In a candid chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, Anushka revealed a lot about Virat and her personal life and how they keep themselves detached from the work they do. She also spoke at length about how important it is for them to keep themselves grounded and not get bogged down by their success or failures.

Talking about their relationship, Anushka said that both of them are not too attached to what they do. She considers films as her 'duty' and so does Virat about cricket. They both go out in the morning, do their duty and come back in the evening to each-other.

She added that they don't see themselves as a 'power-couple' and if they were to start seeing each other like that, then that would mean that something had gone terribly wrong in the nature of their relationship. She said that this is the kind of thought that had never crossed their minds and hopefully, never will.

Talking about their lifestyle together, Anushka said that both Virat and she are very simple people with a very basic lifestyle. What surprised us was when Anushka said that they both are very awkward with the fame that they receive and have not been able to embrace the stardom and fame, and that probably is the reason why they connect so much. She added that they both enjoy being together, in their own cocoon, doing their own normal things.

Delving deeper into their bond she responded that they never consider each-other and two separate individuals. And they are so alike in every sense that they might even be called the male and female versions of each other.

It is always overwhelming to see the two of them being by each other's side. And this insight into their love-life has given us some major relationship goals. Don't you agree?