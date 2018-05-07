The Veere Di Wedding actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on the cover of Brides Today magazine. She talked about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. She was asked who was more romantic in their relationship and she quickly replied "Saif!". The actress was further asked about the most romantic thing Saif had done for her and her answer is related to their son Taimur.

"He has done lots of romantic things," she said, adding, "I think the most romantic thing is when my son points at it now and asks. Like, he is all the time looking at that tattoo. And Saif is like, 'This is your amma's name'. And he (Taimur) keeps wondering like, 'What is he saying?' I think that's a special moment for me."

Earlier at an event, Saif revealed how he decided to get Kareena's name tattooed. They were talking one afternoon and somehow the topic of David Beckham's tattoos came up. One thing led to another and Saif decided to get inked.

Saif humorously said, "I wanted to say, 'Look, this is what I have done and it's a pretty serious commitment. I can wave it in your face every time you say 'Casanova'! I'll say, 'But I haven't done that before!"

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film Veere Di Wedding is releasing June 1, 2018. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. The film is a coming-of-age flick that revolves around four childhood friends. When these friends unite after 10 years and realize how much life has changed for them.

The trailer of the film got an amazing response from the audience and other celebrities. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release.