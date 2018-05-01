Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a cordial relationship with Karisma Kapoor, but the two sisters do not gel well when it comes to parenting techniques.

Karisma recently appeared on comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat, where she revealed that she and Bebo often have major disagreements on their respective ways of parenting, according to Mid-Day.

Karisma has always kept her children - Samaira and Kiaan Raj - away from media attention, and on the other side, Kareena's baby Taimur Ali Khan has already become a national sensation owing to his oh-so-cute pictures all over the internet.

Making further revelations, Karisma said that she used to have a lot of fights with Kareena over clothes, as the latter always had her eyes on her elder sister's jeans. Well, it sounds like the star sisters are very much like any other siblings in their real lives.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to appear on the big screen with the female-oriented comedy-drama Veere Di Wedding. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

The film revolves around the characters of four female friends, who have their own set of complex problems. The basic storyline moves forward around the wedding of Kareena's character, who loves her would-be-husband but not sure about marriage.

Apart from her upcoming film, Kareena had recently made news for flaunting her perfect abs during the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding. Wearing a blue blazer over a tube-top, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress had stood out from all others at the event with her unbeatable swag.