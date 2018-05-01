Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her sassy avatar, and looks like Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor has got used to her attitude. A video has emerged from the sets of the film that shows Bebo completely ignoring her producer, well on a funny note.

The video starts Rhea calling Kareena's name while she was just sitting on a chair. After she ignored her call for the first time, Rhea called her again and said, "Bebo give some respect to your producer once in a while". Both Kareena and Rhea then ended up laughing.

In another video, the actress is seen entering the sets of the film, when the producer greets her cheerfully saying, "What up". Kareena just gave a mean look to the camera and said, "mess" in her own diva style. Well, this is how Kareena is, and all just love her the way she is.

The movie Veere Di Wedding features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania along with Kareena. The female-oriented comedy drama is about four friends, their bonding, and the issues they face in their lives.

The trailer of the film had received good response from the audience, and fans are eagerly waiting to experience the chick flick. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is slated to be released on June 1.

Watch the two videos here:

Kareena was recently in news for her abs that she had flaunted during the trailer launch event. Wearing a blue blazer over a tube-top, the Jab We Met actress impressed all with her toned body not very late after her delivery.

Her trainer had also revealed Kareena's strict gym and diet routine.