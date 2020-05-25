Karan Johar is one of the first names we remember when we think of Bollywood as a glamourous industry. We have seen him as an actor, director, producer and godfather of star kids or as Kangana had famously called him 'flagbearer of nepotism', 'movie mafia', 'the snooty big guy, who was intolerant towards outsiders. (Okay, I will stop there considering that today is his birthday.)

Karan Johar's journey in the film industry began before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He was in his teens, stout when he started his career as an actor in Indradhanush. However, the series had released much later on television when he had already joined college.

The television series was directed and produced by Anand Mahendroo, which dealt with the theme of time travel. The target audience for the television series was young children, unfortunately, for Karan, the series released at a time when he had reached college. He played a boy named Shrikant.

Karan Johar has often made cameo appearances in many of the films which were produced by him. He also featured in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion and Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance. His television show, Koffee WIth Karan, is one of the most popular shows. He also appears as a judge in India's Got Talent and Dil Hai Hindustani. In the realm of web-series too he is not far behind. In 2020, he released What The Love on Netflix, where he gathered a bunch of single people, paired them together and sent them on romantic dates. The series has been criticised for Karan's behaviour, where he kept denigrating some of the people from the crowd for their lack in fashion sense.

On the work front, Karan Johar was one of the producers of the much-touted action film, Sooryavanshi. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, all releases have been postponed. He now entertains his fans with his perpetual updates on social media.