In life, we all are running behind fame, success and money. We all work hard to achieve great heights in life and while we are at it, the thing that keeps us sane are our loved ones, families and especially friends. If you have a trustworthy friend behind you, you can face any storm. Bollywood is a place where a cut-throat competition exists. Many relationships and friendships come to an end in order to get ahead in life. But there is one man who has always stood by his friends and not only in his movies, but in real life also hs taught the true meaning of friendship and this is none other than Karan Johar.

Let's be honest here. You can hate him, love him but certainly can't ignore Karan Johar. Over the years, Karan Johar aka KJo who has turned 48 today and is celebrating a quarantined birthday with his family, has established his significant mark in Bollywood. In a place where actors are mostly known for scintillating the screens and the red carpets, Karan Johar has turned many heads by giving out a fashion statement.

KJo has delivered some amazing movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc. that has addressed the importance of love, family and friends in an individual's life. The guys who told us 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' is the matter of fact of the most loved person in Bollywood. Though some might call him the 'Nepotism Mafia' or slam his movies, Karan Johar has shown many brilliant examples of friendship over the years, making him the BFF of Bollywood's leading stars.

Here's the proof the Karan Johar is the 'BFF' of Bollywood:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar 'Undying Friendship'

Karan Johar and SRK's friendship goes way back, even before KJo made his first film. The duo was first seen together in Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ where Karan had a cameo role. SRK has always looked after Karan and he considers him as a 'Big Brother'. In his book 'An Unsuitable Boy' Karan has talked a length about his friendship with SRK and said that 'Friendship with SRK just cannot die'.

Although there was a time when a gap came between the two. Karan has disclosed in the chapter called 'Shah Rukh Khan' in his book that Shah Rukh is a "possessive" friend and he may have been hurt when the director went on to make a film without him. "There was a simmering silent, respectable distance between us. But, there is also an equal amount of love and affection we have for each other. That's never going to go. "...He can ask me for anything and I will do it... There is a big layer of love and respect still, and no one can come in the way of that," wrote Karan.

But eventually, when the feelings are so pure and strong, you're bound to come back together. Talking about how they finally bridge the "distance" Karan writes "I'm kind of back in Shah Rukh's life in away. When the origin of the friendship is so strong, it just cannot die. I've not allowed to either, and neither has he. It happened organically." Karan is also very close to SRK's family and considers Aryan as his God Child.

2. The infamous love-hate relationship of Karan and Kajol

Hailing from Bollywood families, Karan and Kajol have known each other since childhood. Though they're quite different from each other, that has never come between their friendship. The industry used to swear by the friendship of Kajol and Karan. She has been the leading face of his movies and many used to say that Karan never makes a movie without Kajol in it, be it cameo or anything else.

But in 2016, due to the clash of Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn's Shivaay release date clash, things turned sour. They had a rough patch and Karan turned to SRK and Director Aditya Chopra for advice. After a long wait and cold-war, Kajol, Karan kept aside their difference and mend their relationship after the birth of his kids Roohi and Yash. Kajol along with Ajay Devgan also appeared on the season 6 of Karan's famous show, Koffee With Karan.

Incidents like these prove that no matter how glittery their lives are, they are as human as we all are.

3. Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar's friendship: A saga of gossip, glamour and lots of love

We can give credit to Karan Johar for not only giving us fashion goals but to also giving Kareena, one of the most memorable roles of her life. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the closest friends to Karan over the years. From gossiping about who's who of Bollywood to discussing movies, series and airport looks of other celebrity, KJo and Bebo's friendship is relatable AF.

Though the duo had a fallout after Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Kareena even turned down the role of Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho, but she stood strong with KJo when she heard about the illness of Karan's father, Late Yash Johar. Kareena has graced almost every season of Koffee with Karan and splits some beans about Karan.

Karan has also gone on record to say that if he has to marry one woman from Bollywood, it would be none other then Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena Kapoor will be seen in KJo's multi-starrer 'Takht' which will supposedly have a 2020 release.

4. Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar's sparkling relationship

From being his first love to a best friend forever. Twinkle Khanna is friends with Karan Johar since school and he secretly had a crush on her. The age-old friendship between Bollywood's launchpad aka director Karan Johar and 'Mrs. Funnybones' aka Twinkle Khanna is simply inspirational yet hilarious. They know when to call each other out, make fun of each other, but at the end, they're always there for one another.

Tina and KJo's friendship is full of sarcasm, wit, leg-pulling and of course, lots of love. Karan has even gone on record to say that he was in love with Twinkle at one point. "She has the rare distinction of having that prestigious part in her historic life, that she has made me fall in love with a woman the only time in my life. And of course, my heart was broken years later when she refused my debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She proclaims she did me a favour by doing so because she actually went on and helped Rani Mukerji who finally ended up doing the part," said Karan in good humour.

Twinkle has also mentioned about the same during the launch of her books and said, "Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say 'That's hot, I like your moustache'."

5. Karan Johar, Alia and Varun: Friendship of the Year

Karan is also a famous name amongst the newbies of Bollywood. In 2012, he launched the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and introduces the world to the hot and sexy breed of new actors. Alia considers Karan as a 'Father figure' in Bollywood and someone to whom she can always look up to.

For Varun as well, Karan has always been a mentor. Though both the stars hail from a family of famous directors like David Dhawan and Mahesh Bhatt, Alia and Varun look up to Karan Johar when it comes to their Bollywood careers.

Wishes are pouring in from all around the film industry for Karan Johar as he turns 48. Being quarantined, Karan will be reportedly spending his birthday with kids Roohi, Yash and his mother.

International Business Times, India wishes the ace director, producer and actor Karan Johar, a very Happy Birthday.