Soon after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, many people had started trolling Bollywood celebrities for allegedly not accepting an outsider into their privileged clubs. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has been the most affected one who has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism and blaming him for encouraging nepotism in the industry.

Thousands of fans decided to unfollow Karan Johar following Sushant's death. And now, KJo has unfollowed certain accounts of actors whom he used to follow on Twitter.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dharma Productions handles, Karan Johar has unfollowed every other actors or accounts after facing severe backlash over Sushant's suicide.

People had been blaming Karan Johar and Salman Khan for ignoring outside talents and endorsing nepotism and eventually linking it with the actor's death.

Sushant, on the other hand, had never complained about the prevalence of nepotism in the industry. He had said in his old interviews that outside talent and nepotism can co-exist in the industry if outsiders are not deliberately stopped from showcasing their talent.

Even his friends from the industry like Rohini Iyer, Vikas Gupta, Ekta Kapoor and others have spoken about how Sushant has always had his own path. He always believed in quality work rather than quantity.

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar on Thursday.

According to Sushant's family, his ashes were immersed in the Ganga near Dighaghat in Patna, where his late mother's ashes had also been immersed.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh and his two sisters, along with a 'Pandit', reached the banks of the Ganga and immersed the ashes amid Vedic chanting in the middle of the river by boat.

The actor hanged himself on Sunday at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra. On Monday, Sushant was cremated in Mumbai and from there his ashes were brought to Patna.

After receiving news of Sushant's death, his father arrived in Mumbai on Monday and returned to Patna on Wednesday.

While there is a wave of mourning in the entire country due to the death of the prominent actor at the age of 34, the demand for justice for him is also increasing. Leaders of some political parties and many people have demanded a CBI probe into Sushant's death.