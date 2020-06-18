The unfortunate and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left the country shocked and heartbroken. His death sparked a huge debate in Bollywood, and about Bollywood's toxic culture and nepotism. Big names in the industry have been called up and targeted over nepotism.

Particularly stars like Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt have faced the brunt of online hate these past few days. Now, that a complaint has been filed in Bihar's court against big Bollywood producers, netizens have been unfollowing Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt in large numbers.

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt face the brunt of social media hate

Bollywood is being pulled up to take responsibility for its toxic culture and insularity when it comes to 'outsiders'. Sushant Singh Rajput's death shook the nation earlier this week, as an unexpected death when the actor decided to end his life. An investigation has begun by Maharashtra Police to look into the professional rivalry angle since the nepotism debate has come up in a big way.

For years now, Bollywood's nepotism has slowly been brewing, while criticism was widespread, things were barely kept together as there was no tipping point. Sushant Singh Rajput's death might have been the tipping point for the debate. Matters got out of hand as big Bollywood directors and producers including Karan Johar were named for banning Sushant and for bullying outsiders in the industry.

Many allegations have come up about the state of Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health, how lack of professional work and being cornered by heavyweights in the industry had forced him towards a drastic step. Bollywood's bigwigs faced huge backlash online as netizens hit back demanding justice for the actor.

In a new move, netizens took the hate further and unfollowed Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt in huge numbers as a show of protest. As more stories of Bollywood's nepotism surface, matters become dicier. Alia Bhatt has seen a reduction in followers from 48.4 to 48 million in a matter of a day, and Karan Johar who was at the 11 million marks has fallen to 10.7 million followers on Instagram.

Karan Johar seems to be affected by the whole ordeal, and in defiance, he unfollowed numerous celebrity accounts — Bipasha Basu, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia D'Souza and Dia Mirza to name some. Moreover, there is a section of fans on Twitter who trended, 'I STAND WITH ALIA BHATT' to show support to the star kid.

It is unclear where this debate will lead, and whether we will see massive changes in Bollywood's overall outlook and attitude towards its actors and their mental health.