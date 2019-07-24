Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been heavily trolled after he announced the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Netizens say that it is better for him to remake than making original films like Kalank.

Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu movie Arjun Reddy was recently remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, which has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019, with its collection crossing Rs 271.24 crore in the domestic market. The young Telugu actor is now set to release his next outing Dear Comrade on July 26.

Dear Comrade will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The success of Kabir Singh has made many viewers in North India look up to Vijay Devarakonda's releases and the trailer and other promos of Dear Comrade have grabbed many eyeballs. Some viewers had requested the producers of the film to dub and release in Hindi.

After seeing the massive demand, Karan Johar recently watched Dear Comrade with Vijay Devarakonda and other members of the film unit. Later, he took to Twitter to share his review of the movie. Besides heaping praises upon the team, the producer also announced to remake the film in Bollywood.

Karan Johar tweeted last night, "Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film."

But many of Karan Johar's followers were not happy with his announcement. They condemned the Bollywood filmmaker's obsession of remixing evergreen Hindi songs and remaking south Indian movies. They trolled and mocked him saying he is a better fit for remaking south Indian films than producing utter flop movie like Kalank. Here are some of their replies to his Twitter post.

V¡nay‏ @CRICKETDUDE_

Bollywood kya hai? 1.90's Songs Remake. 2.South hit movie Ko Hindi main remake karna. 3.Biopic banan

Saucy!!!‏ @thesaucysalman

han original banate ho to Kalank banate ho remake se hi nepotism ki gaadi chalao

Jerri‏ @_ijerri

Haan banao remake, kyonki original movies ke Naam pe to #soty2 hi Bana sakte ho Aur ab kise launch karoge usme #Srk ke Bete Ko kya aur star kid Ko ... Kyonki aapki Nazar me to sirf star kid hi actor hote hain

TrinityVeriyan!‏ @trinity_veriyan

Correction: @DharmaMovies is gonna rape #DearComrade remake!

Muhammed Razeem Schemnad‏ @Razeem3

When he makes orginal stuffs it turns out to be dustbin stuffs like #kalank and #SOTY2 . So its better remakes so that north people can have their money worth

Abhradeep Saha‏ @angry_rantman

Kya sir Original cinema banane se aapka nunu chotta ho jaata kya?????

S. Silambarasu‏ @SilamSiva

Set out to ruin another film in the name of remake?

Ashwini Bannoth‏ @Ashwini093

Noooo..... Plzzzzz... Dnt ruin the original movies by remaking dem

SHUẞHAM‏ @immy6699

u will ruin this moviee please give the rights to other producers and if u cant...then for god shake take the same cast and director..as this movie has

Kiran‏ @Kiran80998366

Why ru spoiling our industry by remaking south movies..we have talent and potential to make fresh concepts‍♂️‍♂️

乃卄卂尺卂ㄒ卄‏ @bharathbunny27

Life of Bollywood Wait till south industry makes a film. Remake it in hindi and cash.

Amitjain002‏ @amitjain002

lol look at this...just becos Kabir Singh worked .... Mr KARAN JOHAR is planning to remake this in the future....gosh @ThatVickeyGirl

HJSSINGHAM‏ @HJSSINGHAM

What happened to Writers and song writers in BOLLYWOOD? Soon all of you will make Biopics, Remakes, and TV series only ?

Akashi @Akashicomrade

Bollywood how many remakes man...aab toh movies ke release ke pehle hi rights liye ja rahe hai

Suraj Jasthi‏ @NameisSuraj