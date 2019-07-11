The much-awaited trailer of Dear Comrade is finally out and the intense and emotional scenes between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have increased hype and curiosity.

Dear Comrade is scheduled for release on July 26 and the fans were eagerly waiting to see its trailer. Mythri Movie Makers, which is bankrolling the film, has released the trailer on YouTube. The video is going viral on the internet and creating a lot of buzz on social media.

The trailer of Dear Comrade offers a few glimpses of its storyline. The film is going to be an intense romance thriller drama with a philosophical touch. The movie is about a student leader named Bobby (Vijay Devarakonda), who falls in love with a state-level cricket player named Lilly (Rashmika Mandanna). It is a story of a love failure. We will have to wait to see if he can utilise a second chance.

The trailer shows that director Bharat Kamma has nicely blended intense action with an emotional love story. As per this video, the performances and sparkling chemistry between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is going to be the highlight of Dear Comrade. The movie has all the masala ingredients in the right proportion and will impress all sections of the audience.

The filmgoers are all thrilled over the trailer of Dear Comrade and say that they cannot wait to watch the movie. They add that Vijay Devarakonda has one more winner in his hands. Here is how the viewers reacted to the video of the movie.

Karthik‏ @vd_karthik

Aye! @TheDeverakonda is all set to deliver another career best performance. #DearComradeTrailer seems exhilarating and intriguing. And @iamRashmika she is just amazing and mesmerizing. kaise reh sakte ise dekhe bina bahut kast hai. Waiting for #DearComrade

travlinSoldier‏ @travlinSoldier_

I feel this is going to be another cult movie for @TheDeverakonda after Arjun reddy. #DearComradeTrailer

cinema punch‏ @Cinemapunch

good one as #VijayDeverakonda got good following in students after #ArjunReddy now again coming up with a mass student leader Role will definitely strengthen this base in youth career planning #DearComradeTrailer

Indian movie biz‏ @indianmoviebiz