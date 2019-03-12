The ugly fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in 2017 had left their fans emotionally broken. After their mid-air brawl, Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show and even had a nasty war of words on Twitter. But their fans were elated when Sunil had recently wished Kapil's mother on her birthday. And yet again, destiny brought them together under one roof when they attended Sohail Khan's house party held on Sunday night.

The friends-turned-foes arrived in separate cars but their appearance set the tongues wagging about their possible reconciliation. Salman Khan, who had been trying to make peace between Kapil and Sunil, was also present at the bash.

As we all know, Salman has turned producer for the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show and has been shooting for his upcoming film Bharat with Sunil Grover. Salman had tried mediate a patch-up between Sunil and Kapil on the sets of Bharat. It was also reported that Sunil will be joining The Kapil Sharma Show for a episode to promote Bharat along with Salman and other cast of Bharat.

And ever since Kapil and Sunil were spotted arriving at Sohail's party, murmurs have been going that the two must have come face-to-face with each other considering Salman's presence. Fans believe that Kapil and Sunil may have buried their hatchet at the party. While there are not much details are known about Kapil and Sunil's possible rendezvous at the party, it would be interesting if the two ace comedians join hands together to make people laugh once again with their inimitable gimmicks.

Earlier, the producer of Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Preeti Simoes, who was allegedly dating Kapil Sharma and also managing his work, had said that it will not be possible for Sunil Grover to take The Kapil Sharma Show in the middle of Bharat shoot.

While Kapil has always been welcoming towards Sunil to join him and work together, it remains to be seen if Sunil will let down his guard and collaborate with Kapil once again.