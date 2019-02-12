There's no denying the fact that the Kapil Sharma Show would reach new heights if Sunil Grover joins the show once again. While speculations and conjectures are rife that Sunil might join hands with Kapil Sharma once again, here's why we feel he won't come back to the Kapil Sharma show.

No exclusivity: With the addition of Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek's characters on the show this year, the bar has already been raised up. And with the duo working neck-to-neck with Kapil Sharma and giving us many laugh-worthy moments, there would not be any exclusivity left for Sunil Grover's character on the show.

Dr. Mashoor Gulati: The character of Dr. Mashoor Gulati was such that the audience wouldn't be able to enjoy him to the core until he stays on stage for a longer period of time. Dr Gulati's charm can only be savoured with longer stage time and with so many characters already on the show, it would be difficult to give him the screen time the character deserves.

Bharat: Sunil Grover is making heads turn by working with Salman Khan in his upcoming film – Bharat. The film and the promotion are expected to keep him busy for a while now.

Big screen: After 'Patakha' and 'Bharat', Grover has been bombarded with film offers. And with his career making a steady and successful transition onto the big screen, it seems highly unlikely that he would return to the small screen.

Too much history: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have had too much of history. And with so many people, including Kapil begging him to come back to the show, if Grover didn't listen to them then, it seems almost impossible that he would listen to them now.