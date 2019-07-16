Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Sunday, tweeted a hand-written letter which said, "I hereby resign as Minister from the Punjab Cabinet." He also tweeted that he will be sending his resignation to the Chief Minister of Punjab. And within no time, his fans started congratulating him for his 'comeback' on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sidhu was asked to leave the comedy show after facing massive outrage on social media over his comment on the Pulwama attack. Earlier, Kapil Sharma had opened up about Sidhu's return to The Kapil Sharma Show saying after the elections, Sidhu's return is inevitable.

Sidhu was one of the most essential part of The Kapil Sharma Show and his chemistry with Kapil Sharma and spontaneous banter with celebrity guests were not just entertaining for the viewers but highly engaging as well.

After Sidhu's sudden ouster, Archana Puran Singh had replaced him on the show but many people felt that she was miserably failing as the co-host. Many were of the opinion that Archana had nothing new to offer to the viewers apart from her uncontrollable laughter on the show.

From Sidhu's shero-shayari to his genuine laughter to his bonding with Kapil Sharma to his anecdotes, Archana has not been able to match up to the precedent set by Sidhu as the co-host on The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, there hasn't been a single episode where Kapil had missed pulling Archana's leg over Sidhu's return on the show.

And while Archana has always maintained that she will never leave her seat even for Sidhu, it remains to be seen if the makers of the show would consider bringing Sidhu back on the show as the co-host.