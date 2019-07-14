Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has quit from the Punjab cabinet amid a rift with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

On Sunday, Sidhu took to Twitter to tweet an image of his resignation letter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. The letter, dated June 10, said, "I hereby resign as a minister from the Punjab Cabinet."

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

What is interesting about this resignation letter is that it was dated June 10, while Rahul Gandhi had quit as the Congress president on June 6. So, the letter should have been addressed to Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Punjab CM and Sidhu had a very volatile relationship after Navjot Kaur was denied a Lok Sabha seat from Amritsar for the recent elections. Another reason for the rift was Sidhu's change in portfolio. His portfolio was changed from the Local Bodies' to the Ministry of Power and Supply. He was yet to assume charge of his new department.