Trust Kapil Sharma to entertain the audience with some witty and humorous jibes at his own team and the comedian-turned-actor never disappoints. The show, which has been running at a steady pace, being immensely loved by the audience, had another one of the insanely hilarious episodes last week.

Kapil doesn't leave any stone unturned when it comes to pulling the celebrity guest, Archana Puran Singh's legs. In one such instance of the comedian teasing Singh, Kapil said that Archana Puran Singh is probably more scared of Navjot Singh Sidhu that ghosts. Archana Puran Singh had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter's comments on the Pulwama attack hadn't gone down well with netizens and many political figures. Talking about her equation with the entire team, Archana Puran Singh had revealed that the team respects her a lot and even though they crack jokes or go beyond the script in pulling her leg, they immediately come to her to apologise and hug her.

Sidhu's comments hadn't gone down well with the makers of the show and Twitterati who demanded his immediate ouster from the show. There were reports of Salman Khan asking him to take a break from the show for a brief period so that the negativity publicity could die down.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh had spoken up about how different she is from the man in question. Talking about Sidhu, she said, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."

Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to come back to the show.