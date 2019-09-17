Our long-awaited desire to see Sanjay Dutt aka baba appear on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Manyata recently came true. Not only did we get a close look at the love and bond between them but also got to know of many hidden secrets between them. After Sanjay Dutt's arrival, we can't wait to see a few more celebrity couple jodis on the show.

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli's appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show can easily be termed as one of the most-watched and popular episodes of the show. Virat's candid revelations had lifted the show's entertainment quotient a notch higher. We have also seen Anushka Sharma appear on the show many times. Though we get to hear and read a lot about Virushka's romance through their social media handles and events, but seeing them at their candid and relaxed best, sharing few secrets and pulling each other's legs on the show would be even more entertaining.

MS Dhoni – Sakshi: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love-story is nothing less than a fairy-tale. The duo with their cute little daughter, Ziva, make up for a perfect family. While we have seen Dhoni and Sakshi's romance in his biopic, wouldn't it be fun to watch the adorable couple spill the beans on how it all started on Kapil's show?

Rohit Sharma – Ritika Sajdeh: Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are another glamorous couple from the industry we just can't have enough of. The duo has been recently blessed with a baby girl and seeing the trio on Kapil's show would make up for an amazing episode.

Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge: Who doesn't remember Sagarika Ghatge as Preeti Sabharwal from Chak De India. Her powerful act and immaculate beauty are something we just can't talk about. The diva tied-the-knot with one of the most sensible and dashing personalities of cricket – Zaheer Khan – and together they make up for a dynamo couple.

Virender Sehwag – Aarti Ahlawat: Do you think Kapil Sharma would get any chance to speak if the most popular, unfiltered motor-mouth of cricket would arrive on his show with his wife? The episode would most definitely turn out to be the most-watched one.