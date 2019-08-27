Anushka Sharma has reportedly been distancing herself from any movie offers, giving rise to speculations that the actress and her hubby Virat Kohli are planning to have their first baby.

According to reports, Anushka, who was last seen in Zero that was released in December 2018, has been getting a lot of movie offers, but she refused all of those. As reported, she was offered to play the female lead in Satte Pe Satta remake, but she seemed to be reluctant to accept it as well.

Speculations of Anushka planning to have a child got momentum as she reportedly has not signed any film post Zero, which was a flop. However, it may also be the case that Anushka is currently willing to spend some quality time with Virat, or simply wait for the right project to land in her kitty.

Earlier, rumours of Anushka being pregnant had made headlines many a times, but all of those had turned out to be false. After similar rumours had started doing the rounds, the NH10 actress had expressed annoyance at it while confirming those to be false.

"People can keep speculating (about someone being pregnant), and then after four months when they realise that these stories are false, they will feel silly and say, 'Let's go after the other one who got married, let's talk about her now'! This is done to generate news. There is absolutely no truth to it and it's not something that's being planned in the near future," she had told a publication.

Virat and the gorgeous actress had tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. It was one of the most beautiful and talked about celebrity weddings in India.