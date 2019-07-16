Anushka Sharma is one actress who tied the knot at quite a young age as compared to her counterparts. The actress, who is happily married to Virat Kohli, explained why she chose to marry Virat and that also so early.

In an interview with Filmfare, Anushka said that she married Virat because she was in love with him, and also explained why it is perfectly fine for actresses to marry early. She said that an actress' marital status does not have any impact on her career or popularity among fans.

"Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression," she said. Anushka added that while a man never worries about his career when getting married, why should a woman?" she told the publication.

Talking about her bond with Virat, Anushka further said that they got along so well because of the similarities in their characters.

"His honesty is something I deeply value. I'm an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He's brutally honest too. I'm so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It's so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He's someone, who's constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I'm also like that. We don't take ourselves so seriously. We're similar as people. That's why we get along," she added.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka had a good time together in England during the World Cup tournament. Although India could not win the competition, Anushka was there all throughout to support her hubby and the team.