While India won the recent World Cup match against Sri Lanka, a video of Anushka Sharma from the same event is now doing the rounds on social media.

Anushka was present at the stadium on Saturday to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli and team India. The video shows her first enjoying her own self on the music playing in the ground. She then looks sharply towards the camera and describes something to the person sitting next to her.

Although there is nothing unusual in the video, Anushka's cute expressions certainly make it worth watching.

Recently, Anushka and Virat were spotted on the streets of London. Apart from them, other players including Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were also seen with their spouses during the ongoing World Cup 2019.

While Virat has been performing brilliantly on the field, Anushka was last seen in Zero that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although the film did not fare well at the box office, Anushka's performance was much appreciated.