After being kept away from their husbands by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in the early stages of the ongoing World Cup, the spouses of Indian cricketers have finally joined their husbands in England. The most high-profile pair, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, has already been spotted on a London street.

Apart from the Indian captain and his wife, pictures of other players with their better halves have also been posted on social media. Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a picture of himself and Rohit Sharma with their wives and kids in a bus.

The family members of the cricketers will only be able to remain with the players for a period of 15 days. However, some of the wives of cricketers have been spotted in the stands during India's matches. Sakshi Dhoni was seen cheering her husband on during previous matches of the Indian team as was Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma, who already has two hundreds in the tournament.

The WAGs of the present cricket team are often seen during matches of the team. This is a huge change of culture from the previous generation of Indian cricketers. The likes of Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were rarely seen being supported by their wives in the stadium. In fact, the players were hardly seen anywhere in public with their families.

The present crop of players though, are very active on social media and proudly display their affection for wives and kids. This could partly be due to some of them being married to women from the showbiz industry. They are bound to be in public light. But the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also are regularly spotted on platforms like Instagram and Twitter sharing pics of themselves with their spouses.

Hopefully, Indian WAGs won't have to face the kind of heat that Sania Mirza is due to her husband's bad performance.