There's no doubt that The Kapil Sharma Show has become the first priority for celebrities to promote their upcoming projects. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that Kapil Sharma has mastered the art of pulling out some of the most entertaining secrets from his celebrity guests.

In today's episode, Ekta Kapoor along with the cast of her upcoming horror comedy web show called Booo Sabki Phategi - Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda will be seen having a great time on the show.

As usual, Kapil will be seen flirting with Mallika and at one point of time, he asks Mallika that he has heard a rumour about people who used to use hot posters of Mallika Sherawat to wrap chapatis to keep it hot. The question prompts Mallika to open up about an incident where a producer once had asked her to shoot for a scene wherein they would fry eggs on her belly to portray her level of hotness. Though Mallika said that she had refused to shoot the sequence, it would've been an interesting watch if she would've given her nod at that time.

And as unconventional as The Kapil Sharma Show could get, Krushna Abhishek, who has become popular for playing Sapna who runs a beauty parlour and Kiku Sharda, who plays Bachha Yadav's role, would appear as guests on the show.

While interviewing Krushna and Kiku, Kapil runs behind them with a sword in his hand asking them what made them to go out and work for another show when they were already doing a famous show and were getting all the praises for the performances.

In a hilarious revelation, we came to know that Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar still fight a lot with each other. And at times, these fights even turn into a physical one. Recalling one incident, Ekta revealed how while they were on a holiday, they both had a fight and Tusshar had punched her nose and later she had dialled the cops.