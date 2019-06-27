Mallika Sherawat recently opened up about not featuring in many movies after becoming much popular for her sizzling avatar in Murder. The actress said that she was thrown out of many movies for not being the concerned actor, director of producer's girlfriend.

In an interview with Spotboye, the diva while speaking about #MeToo movement in India, said that though no one in the industry ever asked her for sexual favours, she thinks the movement is a right step towards ensuring comfortable working atmosphere for women in the industry.

"I have never been asked for a sexual favour. I am such a bold personality, who will dare to ask me? But on a serious note, I think that it is a very positive step in a very positive direction because at least now there is an open window for discussion. And I think a safe working environment is the right of every man and woman. But along with #MeToo also comes a huge responsibility and everybody has to be very responsible," she told the entertainment portal.

Talking on the same line, Mallika said that she had lost many films since the concerned actors, directors and producers wanted their respective girlfriends to be the films' heroines.

"See, lot of times I have lost roles because I wasn't dating the hero. There have been instances when I was thrown out of films because the actor, director or producer preferred their girlfriend to be the heroine," she added.

Mallika will soon be seen alongside Tusshar Kapoor in a horror-comedy web series produced by Ekta Kapoor.