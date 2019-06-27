Trust celebrities to leave all their inhibitions and secrets at home when they visit the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs are known for opening their hearts and sharing some interesting revelations on the show. And the episode which had Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor as the celebrity guests was no different.

In a hilarious revelation, we came to know that Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar still fight a lot with each other. And at times, these fights even turn into a physical one. Recalling one incident, Ekta revealed how while they were on a holiday, they both had a fight and Tusshar had punched her nose. Kapoor said, "Like every other sibling, me and Tusshar fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trip to Tirupati, we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops," reveals a report in NDTV.

Tusshar Kapoor too added, "When we both used to go to school, we used to have very dangerous fights. We used to even tear each other's collar buttons. In such cases, we had to rush back home to change our clothes and so we used to get late for school."

Well, it is common for siblings to fight even when they grow up. And Ekta and Tusshar's sibling rivalry is as cute as it could get.

Ekta Kapoor has been breaking stereotypes with good content and stories that grip the audience. The content producer clearly knows the pulse of viewers across the platforms as she gave movies, TV shows as well as web shows based on different genres. The filmmaker who has a wide audience across mediums believes in her audience and creates content catering to their choices.